Commission to hear downtown plan update

The city of San Marcos Planning and Zoning Commission is set to discuss two watershed protection plans and will receive a staff presentation followed by a public hearing on aspects of theSan Marcos Downtown Area Plan.

The commission will meet today at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 630 E. Hopkins St., and virtually at sanmarcostx.gov/541/ PZ- Video- Arc h i ve s . The role of the Downtown Area Plan, according to city documents and as directed by the City Council, is to be a planning tool for a “targeted effort within the Comprehensive Plan,” and one which updates the 2008 version of the Downtown Master Plan. Though not calling for specific changes once adopted, it is essentially a mechanism that provides the city with a development and infrastructure guideline for the next two decades. This plan as updated seeks to identify assets within the downtown, including those that define the character of the area. These are potentially the kinds of properties, for example, that should be considered for preservation or enhancement. The plan delineates three key groups that exist within the purview of the plan: private property, city property and organizations/ businesses/visitors/ residents. The public is encouraged to comment during the public hearing portion of the meeting to offer recommendations and establish priorities for the future development of the downtown. To view the proposed Downtown Area Plan, got to www. visionsmtx.com/downtown- plan/ The commission is also set to receive a staff presentation and hold discussion on a request by Shannon Mattingly and Drenner Group on behalf of Peggy Taylor and Daryl Burttshell. The request is to amend the Preferred Scenario map for approximately 1.13 acres of land located at the intersection of Lindsey Street and North Street from “Existing Neighborhood” to “High Intensity-Downtown.”

The commission is set to receive a staff presentation and hold discussion on Riverbend Ranch Subdivision Qualified Watershed Protection Plan Phase 1 and Whisper East Development Watershed Protection Plan Phase 1.

The commission is set to hold a public hearing and consider a conditional use permit for the Shake Shack in order to allow the sale of beer and wine. The Shake Shack is a new business located in the outlet malls.

The commission is set to consider a request by Kirk Brumley, on behalf of Juniper Ventures of Texas, LLC, for a conditional use permit to allow the use of a convenience store with gas sales and automated car wash at the location on 1390 Wonderworld Dr..

There will be a question and answer session with press and the public during the meeting.