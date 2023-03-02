Commission welcomes 4H youth coordinator, considers ARPA requests

The value of a key youth program in the county was reinforced Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Hays County Commissioners Court with the introduction of Sierra Murray, who was recently appointed 4H and Youth Coordinator for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.

Murray was introduced by Kate Blankenship, who serves as the AgriLife Family and Community Health Agent in the same office.

Blankenship told the commissioners, all who were present, and Judge Ruben Becerra, that they were excited to have Murray’s help.

Murray thanked the commissioners for the opportunity to speak and said she has been working in the office for two months. Much of her work will center on working with area schools and organizations to promote the 4H and extension education vision for youth development.

Commissioner Walt Smith said, “I cannot be more excited about the addition of a 4H agent,” citing his personal background that included 4H participation in high school and college. He noted that there is data that supports and shows the impact of the expansion of 4H programs I urban areas that include in urban leadership and public speaking.

Smith said that the county is seeing more of this kind of programming.

Prior to the introduction of Murray, the commissioners heard a presentation by the Ardurra Group on proposed grant funding that will, with the later approval of the court, go to a group of six area nonprofits. The funding is from resources created by the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds were allocated to assist organizations highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the nonprofits going forward for consideration which requires a place on a future agenda for a vote confirming the funding, is the Southside Community Center for $103,629. According to the information presented, the center was impacted in its revenue by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also included in the presentation was a proposed $50,000 in funding for KZSM, a community‑based internet radio broadcasting non‑profit organization listed as the San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association. The funding would be used to facilitate the continued transfer of the radio license of low‑power FM radio station KZOS and its transmission equipment. San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity that according to information presented to county officials generally receives a substantial part of their support from government, grants, or from donations. According to its mission, KZSM presents news, music and commentary to represent the diversity of this community. The studio is located at 216 N. Guadalupe Street. The funds will benefit the community in that the funds will allow for the county to have a functional emergency response radio system in operation.

ARPA funding consideration is also on the table for the Lone Star Cattlemen Foundation, the Hays County Livestock Exposition, the Wimberley Village Library Foundation for $150,000, and the Hays County of Emergency Services FirstNet for another emergency response system that would allow the county to set up an impromptu broadband service that would be a lifeline for the county during crisis or disaster situations. Wimberley Village Library sustained revenue losses due to the inability to maintain normal fundraising activities during the pandemic, the commissioners learned.