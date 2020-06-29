Commissioners to consider quarantine site

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider an agreement during Tuesday's meeting that would allow Hays County First Responders to quarantine and recover in Bobcat Village.

The agreement, between Texas State University and Hays County, reserves 18 one-bedroom apartments and 12 two-bedroom apartments in building #6 located at 1301 Aquarena Springs Drive for the month of July.

Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Villalobos has been working to find options for quarantining first responders who may have been exposed to COVID-19, and preventing further spread of the virus to their families.

The commissioners will also discuss accepting $966,152 in Coronavirus Relief Funds for response and recovery efforts.

A minimum of $724,884 or 75% of the total funds must be spent on medical expenses, public health expenses and payroll expenses for employees dedicated to mitigating or responding to the pandemic.

They will also discuss accepting grant funds from the Help America Vote Act for the purpose of improving administration of elections, enhancing election technology and making security improvements for the equipment and processes.

The commissioners will continue discussion on the Emergency Cash Assistance Program, otherwise known as Project Recoil and may discuss more details of the award committee members who will determine grant amounts for small businesses.

Last week’s meeting approved the nomination of Commissioner Lon Shell to the Texas Water Development Board’s Regional Flood Planning Group to develop Texas’ first regional flood plans for this region. This week they will discuss submitting an additional nomination form for Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith.

They will also discuss updating Hays County Law Enforcement’s in-car camera system and body worn camera taser program for constable offices.

The court will consider accepting a grant from the Texas Veterans Commission for $300,000 for the Veterans Treatment Court. The grant application was submitted back in 2019 from the Hays County Veterans Services. The Veterans Treatment Court provides the opportunity of voluntary participation for defendants whose criminal cases are attributed to physical and/or mental injuries sustained during their tenure in military service.