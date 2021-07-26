Commissioners to continue discussion on TIDC grant

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets on Tuesday with a packed agenda. Upon its extensive list of topics, the court is scheduled to continue the discussion and take possible action regarding Hays County's multi-year Improvement Grant Program application to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission (TIDC) for public defender services.

Previously, the commissioners court unanimously voted to pursue the grant in order to fund a three-pronged justice system reform including a Pretrial Services Department, Public Defender Office and a Managed Assigned Counsel program.

In April, Hays County submitted the grant application to the TIDC. Since then, the county has not been awarded any funds at this time.

Hays County Commissioner Lon Shell is expected to give an update regarding the grant process during the discussion of the item.

Another point of interest for Tuesday's meeting is the discussion and action to authorize the County Judge to execute an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement Between Hays County and San Jacinto County for Jail Services related to the housing and care of Hays County inmates.

The agreement entails that San Jacinto County will house Hays County inmates when the jail is overcrowded on an as-needed basis. The health and safety of Hays County inmates will be taken care of by San Jacinto county at a rate of $40 per inmate, per day.

During the meeting, the commissioners will also discuss the possible action to create the Hays County Employee Grievance Committee Pursuant to the Hays County Personnel Policy Handbook.

Additional information regarding this item will be presented at the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, the court will start by adopting a proclamation to declare the month of August 2021 as National Immunization Awareness Month.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comment can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during Commissioners Court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a Commissioners Court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit www.hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/.