Commissioners Court names June as 'Pride Month'

The Hays County Commissioners Court unanimously adopted a proclamation recognizing June 2023 as LGBTQIA+ Pride Month at their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Members of the community were split in their discussion of the adoption of the proclamation, but the court defended their choice to support it.

The proclamation was authored by Hays County Commissioners Court Judge Ruben Becerra. The proclamation states, in part: “In June 1969, a courageous group of Americans rose up to protest the violence and marginalization they faced in what became known as the Stonewall Uprising. Their courage sparked a civil rights movement for the liberation of the LGBTQIA+ community and changed our nation forever.' The proclamation notes that 'Hays County is stronger and more just when our community appreciates the full diversity of our region. It is the annual vibrant parades and lively festivals of San Marcos, Texas Pride and Wimberley Pride, as well as the day-long Pride celebration held by Pride of Dripping Springs that allow us to celebrate the freedoms that power the movement for LGBTQIA+ rights and commit to doing our part to help recognize the needs of our community.'

In the public comment portion of the item, some used their time to show support for this proclamation. Hays County Local Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales shared some statistics to highlight the proclamation's importance.

“Studies have shown that LGBTQ+ individuals face unique health disparities and challenges compared to their heterosexual and cisgendered counterparts. Rates of mental health issues, substance abuse and suicide attempts are notably higher within our LGBTQ+ community. By acknowledging and celebrating Pride we take a small but essential step towards addressing these disparities and fostering a healthier community for all,” Gonzales said. “We must also confront the sobering reality of ongoing attacks on LGBTQ+ rights and lives. These attacks fueled by prejudice and discrimination, stand in stark contrast to the facts and lived experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals. They are rooted in unfounded biases rather than objective evidence.”

Gonzales said the proclamation goes a long way to show the support of the court for the queer community.

“On behalf of the LGBTQ+ residents we serve, I extend my deepest gratitude to the court for this proclamation. Your recognition demonstrates your commitment to fostering an inclusive and healthy community where everyone can live their lives authentically and thrive,” Gonzales said.

Others voiced their opposition in the public comment portion of the meeting.

Hays County Commissioner Pct-3 Lon Shell said that he had received several emails regarding the proclamation.

Shell said that he supported a different, albeit similar proclamation, in which he acknowledged that lifestyle choices should not bring about discrimination.

“I do believe that it's important that we make statements from time to time to recognize that there are those who have been treated wrongly in our society and our country,” he said.

Shell said recognizing the hardships of the LGBTQIA+ community is a worthwhile endeavor.

“I think everyone, in our hearts, we agree with that. We don’t want to judge others. We don’t want to say, because you’re this way, we are going to treat you differently. I think that some fear that it becomes a celebration of something in which they are against maybe based on their religious beliefs or their own upbringings.

'But I think one thing that we could all do is try to come together on what kind of statement we would be making to recognize all of those different views or beliefs. And that is one of acceptance and one of understanding that, in the past, it has been very difficult on members of the gay community especially. There have been acts of violence and there have been laws that were, in the court's opinion, unconstitutional and denied people of their freedoms. Those things are worth recognizing in a proper way,” he said.

Shell said he wanted his loved ones, friends and family members from the LGBTQIA+ community to know that he cares about their rights.

“I want them to know that I do care about how they’re treated, and I do believe that they should be able to enjoy the freedoms as all of us have,” he said.

Hays County Commissioner Pct-2 Michelle Cohen said she is no stranger to discrimination.

“Being part of a marginalized community myself, I understand what it feels like to be discriminated against by the color of my skin or my gender. And I do not want anyone to feel that, but unfortunately we do that to each other. It is important to understand peoples’ perspectives and lifestyles. It’s important, and it’s part of being unified,” Cohen said. “I support the resolution as written, and I just want us to move forward, as a community, and try to support those who have been persecuted by these laws against our gay community.”

Becerra said he was in agreement with the majority of the commissioner’s conversation regarding the proclamation.

“I heard things like: ‘human respect,’ ‘not a celebration but a recognition,’ –and those are good phrases–‘ Do no harm,’ ‘a more inclusive environment,’ ‘we don’t want to be unconstitutional,’ ‘we don’t want people denied freedoms,’ acceptance and understanding,’ and ‘love our neighbors.’ These are all things that I wrote down that I was hearing,” Becerra said. “I am always looking for things that unite us. I am always looking for that common ground that we all share.”

Hays County Commissioner Pct-4 Walt Smith said he supported the proclamation.

“At the end of the day, I understand the need for recognition for those that have been persecuted in the past, and I would tend to agree with Commissioner Shell that recognition versus promotion are two completely different things,” Smith said.

Shell said he disagreed with the statement in the proclamation regarding the 600 hateful laws targeting the LBGTQIA+ community.

“I don’t know what that means. I’m sure there are some laws that people would say, ‘Yes, that may be hateful.’ Or maybe they’re somehow discriminatory,” Shell said. “But I don’t think that that falls into that spirit in which I see something like this.”

Shell said the statement about hateful laws in the proclamation is too divisive.

“I believe that just doesn’t help us come together – it divides us even more,” he said.

Shell said he preferred to do something that's meaningful, but not political. “That’s one of the reasons I don’t like the statements involving law because it turns it into a political issue, and I don’t think that's what it is. I think this is a human respect issue,” Shell said.

Smith said that he agreed that the statement regarding laws should be removed.

“One of the strongest tenants that we have is to love thy neighbor, and one of the things that I take very seriously is that, as an elected official, I have to represent my constituency,” Smith said. He said that this leads him to believe that the legislature was trying to represent their constituency when creating laws as well.

Becerra said he would delete the disputed line in the proclamation in the spirit of unity. “So, for that reason, I will happily strike out that hateful line.”

Shell offered a replacement. “Hays County recognizes the critical need for education and awareness to end discrimination and prejudice and is committed to supporting dignity and equality for all members of our community,” Shell said.

The new statement was adopted into the proclamation.