Commissioners court set to discuss ARP funds Tuesday

The Hays County Commissioners Court will meet Tuesday with an agenda filled with proclamations and items to be considered.

To begin, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra will adopt a proclamation that will recognize Texas State University during National Hispanic-Serving Institutions Week. Becerra will also adopt a proclamation declaring the month of September 2021 as Hunger Action Month in Hays County.

According to the agenda, Dan Wegmiller with Specialized Public Finance, Inc. (SPFI) will provide an update and presentation regarding the recent sale of the Hays County Limited Tax Bonds 2021 Series and Limited Tax Refunding Bonds Taxable Series 2021.

During the meeting, there will be discussion and possible action regarding the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Previously, there has been much discussion surrounding the allocation of the funds for various programs for the city and county from the ARP. Funding from the ARP will be allocated for the establishment of a public defender’s office after the commissioners court approved funding for the endeavor during their meeting on Aug. 24.

There will also be discussion and possible action to approve a resolution in support of the submission of a grant application by Connected Nation to the St. David's Foundation. Connected Nation is an organization dedicated to expanding the access, adoption, and use of broadband and broadband-enabled technologies.

The funding from the St. David's Foundation grant would allow Connected Nation to do research and create maps that highlight the areas in Hays County that have little or inefficient broadband access. Further, Connected Nation would conduct community surveys to assess the needs of Hays County residents and businesses in order to improve broadband infrastructure.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.