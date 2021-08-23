Commissioners to discuss budget, grant funding

The Hays County Commissioners are set to host a budget workshop Tuesday at 10 a.m. regarding the Hays County Budget for the 2022 fiscal year. There will then be a public hearing at 1 p.m. in relation to the proposed budget.

During the meeting, discussion and possible action will be taken regarding the execution of a contract with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) in the amount of $400,000.

In August 2021, the commissioners court authorized the submission of a grant application with the DSHS’s COVID-19 Health Disparities Program. The program was implemented to expand the workforce of local health departments and increase health equity.

The funding from the DSHS grant will be used to organize activities for the community as well as information sessions to better assess the needs of specific populations within Hays County and address them.

In other business during Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners will discuss and take possible action to approve an agreement between Hays County and Texas State University.

The agreement is in relation to the costs related to the Tyler Technologies’ New World Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System necessary for operations of the Combined Emergency Communications Center (CECC).

Previously, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved an agreement for operations of the CECC which provided estimated costs for each partner agency including Texas State University.

At the start of the meeting, County Judge Ruben Becerra is scheduled to declare Sept. 2021 as Emergency Preparedness Month in Hays County.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.