Commissioners to discuss judge’s resignation

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss the abrupt resignation of Court-at-Law No. 3 Judge Millie Thompson during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The commissioners will discuss and take possible action to accept Thompson’s resignation during the meeting. They will also discuss identification and appointment of a candidate to fill the vacancy until the next general election.

Thompson, a Democrat who was voted into office in November 2020, resigned on May 12, leaving a handwritten note on her desk stating, “I hereby resign as judge of Hays County Court at Law #3, effective upon receipt of this resignation.” Thompson’s tenure on the bench was tumultuous with disagreements between herself and the other judges and staff personnel. Within the first months, she issued a criminal trespassing warning and went as far as to hire a private locksmith to change the locks at her office at the Hays County Government Center and recused herself from several local attorneys' cases.

The commissioners are obligated to find a replacement for the remainder of the unexpired term.

“So, in other words, they'll do what Commissioner Lon Shell just finished doing, which is running twice in a row. It’s not anything I think anybody relishes, but they would fill the unexpired term and then they would have to run in 2022,” Hays County General Counsel Mark Kennedy told the Daily Record following Thompson’s resignation. “They would have to win in 2022 to finish out the term, and then they would have to win in 2024 to get the full four-year post as county Court-at-Law judge.”

In other business, the court will take possible action to authorize the county judge to execute a Master Services Agreement between Hays County and Halff Associates, Inc. related to program management of the 2020 Parks and Open Space Bond program. The commissioners will also consider execution of Work Authorization #1 and Work Authorization #2 associated with the agreement.

According to the county’s meeting packet, the agreement between the county and Halff Associates will extend over a term of five or more years.

The commissioners will also consider taking action to establish one temporary part-time intern position for the Hays County Child Protective Board effective June 1-Sept. 30, 2021.

The HCCPB is requesting approval for a part-time intern position to assist with the Rainbow Rooms daily operations, stocking, inventory control and provide administrative support to the case workers, according to the commissioners’ agenda packet.

The court will take possible action to authorize additional hours for the human resources part-time communications intern position effective June 1-Sept. 30, 2021.

The communications intern provides support in providing information to county residents, including vaccine clinic and COVID-19 updates.

The commissioners will also adopt proclamations declaring May as Elder Abuse Month, and the week of May 23-29 as Search and Rescue Week in Hays County.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St. — in Room 301. Anyone wishing to participate in public comment can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk prior to the 9 a.m. Tuesday.