Commissioners to hear five ARPA fund presentations Tuesday

Several American Rescue Plan funds presentations are lined up for Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Ardurra will present five proposed uses for APRA funds, starting with the Kyle Area Senior Zone (KASZ).

KASZ is requesting $106,000 to obtain construction-ready documents for a new and improved Senior Community Center, support operations, and provide one year’s salary for a new director position, according to the ARPA agreement packet.

The 38,726 square-foot Senior Community Center will be located on a city-owned, 4.5-acre parcel at 255 Creekside Trail, approximately 1.5 miles southeast of KAC.

KASZ is a volunteer-run, 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving seniors and younger adults with disabilities in the cities of Kyle, Buda, San Marcos, and Wimberley.

Ardurra has also recommended commissioners consider granting $20,000 each to two educational foundation nonprofits (Wimberley and Dripping Springs) and $50,000 each to Burke Center for Youth (BCFY), the Gunner Thames Memorial Foundation (GTM), and Hill Country Rally for Kids, Inc.

BCFY provides therapeutic experiences and treatment services to young boys and men across Texas. The BCFY also provides foster and adoption services through its child placement agency offices in Corpus Christi, Laredo and Harlingen.

BCFY incurred the highest revenue loss of all three nonprofits, reporting a $1.89 million decrease in revenue throughout the pandemic.

GTM, which also incurred significant revenue losses, holds an annual Labor Day weekend rodeo to provide scholarships for Texas Rodeo Association Athletes and help purchase animals for 4-H participants.

Hill Country Rally for Kids, Inc., contributes to local charities that support youth programs in the Texas Hill Country.

In other business, commissioners will discuss and take possible action to authorize the execution of a contract between Hays County and Halff Associates, Inc. for engineering services related to the Onion Creek Watershed Hydraulic Study.

On May 29, commissioners awarded RFQ 2022-Q01 Onion Creek Watershed Hydraulic Study to Halff and Associates, Inc., in the amount of $430,000, according to the agenda item summary.

Funds will come from the county’s General Fund and Texas Water Development Board Grant Funds.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.