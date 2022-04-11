Commissioners to recognize animal care, control workers

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to declare several proclamations during Tuesday’s meeting, including one to recognize the week of April 10-16 as National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week.

According to the proclamation, this declaration is to “thank and commend all Animal Control Officers and Animal Services Staff for the dedicated service they provide to the citizens, public safety, and public service agencies and departments across the nation.”

The commissioners will also adopt a proclamation to recognize April 24 - May 1, 2022, as Soil and Water Stewardship Week.

During the meeting, the commissioners are also expected to recognize the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

According to the county proclamation, “the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center provided direct services to 586 adult victims of sexual assault in Hays and Caldwell Counties last year.”

April will also see the recognition of Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month in Hays County.

The proclamation lists several resources that assist and provide services to child victims and their families, including Hays County Child Protective Board, the Greater San Marcos Youth Council and the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).

The final proclamation to be declared will acknowledge April 10-16, 2022 as National Telecommunicators Week.

As the proclamation states, “Public Safety Dispatchers are a vital link for our police officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities, providing them information and ensuring their safety.”

During the presentations and proclamations portion of the meeting, the commissioners will also hold the swearing-in ceremony of Mark Wobus as Hays County Fire Marshal.

The court will also receive an update on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) from the Director of Countywide Operations, Tammy Crumley and Hays County staff.

It was previously reported that as of Wednesday, March 23, an additional $76,711.61 had been disbursed through ERAP making a total of $2,020,388 in allocated funds from the ERAP so far.

The commissioners will also have a discussion related to authorizing the County Judge to execute task order #4 to the master interlocal agreement between Hays County and Texas State University.

Previously, the interlocal agreement between Texas State and Hays County was approved in August of 2020 and made form a partnership to conduct diverse projects and research to conserve, mitigate, restore and protect natural resources within Hays County.

The project includes protecting both groundwater and surface water resources, important landscapes and sensitive habitats for threatened and endangered species for the citizens of Hays County.

Task order #4 consists of the Blanco River-Aquifers Assessment Tool for Water and Understanding Sustainability Trends.”

The commissioners will also hold a discussion related to the ​​Hays County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).

During the court’s previous discussion on this matter, they agreed to come back to this item to appoint members and issue a resolution to comply with legislative requirements.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.