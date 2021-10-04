Commissioners to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day

Tuesday's Hays County Commissioners Court meeting will begin with several proclamations from the court including declaring October 2021 as Hill Country Night Sky Month in Hays County.

A proclamation will also be adopted by the Indigenous Cultures Institute and the Council for the Indigenous & Tejano Community to recognize Oct. 5 as Indigenous Peoples Day — a day to honor this enduring community of citizens in Hays County.

The Indigenous Cultures Institute and the Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community have teamed up to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day with events taking place throughout the month including:

Oct. 4, 1:30 p.m., City Council Chambers – City Proclamation

Oct. 4 – November 27, Price Center – Napakō: Our Journey Art Exhibit

Oct. 5, 9 a.m., Hays County Courthouse – County Proclamation

Oct. 16, 1 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Price Center Napakō Art Exhibit Reception

With the work of Hays County and the Hays Caldwell Women’s Center, October will also be declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Hays County.

A presentation will be given by the Hays County Office of Emergency Services regarding the recap of the 2021 Preparedness Fair. During the presentation, the winning department for the best overall basket in the Employee Raffle Basket Contest will also be announced.

During the meeting, the court will authorize the acceptance of a grant award from The Office of the Attorney General to the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division. The grant for $2,915 will go towards the investigations of Internet Crimes Against Children.

The commissioners will discuss the authorization of the submission of a grant application and execution of resolution to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission for the FY22 Formula Grant Program.

The grant assists with the costs of the Fair Defense Act and the funds can be used for investigator expenses, attorney fees, and expert witness expenses incurred by the county on criminal indigent cases.

There will be discussion and possible action to authorize the execution of a $2 million Letter of Agreement between Hays County and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital.

The funds are related to indigent health care costs. Each year funds are budgeted to provide indigent health care through the 1115 waiver and the Indigent Program at the Live Oak Community Clinic.

Commissioners will also have a discussion surrounding the funding of a feasibility study for a centralized regional animal shelter.

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter’s current capacity is 105 dog kennels and 87 cat cages and has exceeded its capacity. According to preliminary research, a larger, centralized animal shelter is needed to better serve central and northern Hays County.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.