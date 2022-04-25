Commissioners to recognize law enforcement

The Hays County Commissioners Court will begin Tuesday’s meeting with proclamations to recognize various law enforcement agencies and officers.

The commissioners are also set to declare May 15-21, 2022, as Police Week and May 15, 2022 as Peace Officers Memorial Day to recognize the members of law enforcement agencies of Hays County.

A proclamation to declare May 1-7, 2022 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week is also expected from the court.

The proclamation states, “correctional officers and employees deserve recognition for their service and should be commended by leaders in the profession, the public and our elected officials for the tremendous job they do and for the exceptional performance of duties under the most difficult of circumstances.”

The county is also set to declare April 25-May 2, 2022 as National Infant Immunization Week.

According to the proclamation, “it is important to vaccinate babies on time, according to the childhood immunization schedule, to provide the best protection early in life, when children are most vulnerable to the effects of disease.”

During the meeting, the court will hear an update from the Director of Countywide Operations, Tammy Crumley and staff on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

According to Crumley’s last report, an additional, estimated $300,000 had been disbursed through the ERAP.

There will be a discussion regarding the authorization of the Local Health Department Community Outreach Program to establish the Hays County Public Health Essay Competition

This would utilize DSHS grant funds in the amount of $5,000 to purchase five Apple MacBook Airs that will be awarded to the top five high school student essay writers.

There will also be discussion amongst commissioners regarding the creation of the Hays County Sexual Assault Response Team (SART).

As discussed during the court’s previous meeting, the commissioners will look to finalize the names for the team and resolution.

Also up for discussion will be the authorization of the County Judge to execute an interlocal funding agreement between the county and the City of San Marcos related to improvements to Five Mile Dam Park in Precinct 3.

The City of San Marcos is proposing to match Hays County’s contribution with approximately $392,000. The park improvements will include field lighting, security lighting, facility repairs and possible expansion of storage areas related to operations.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.