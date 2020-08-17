Commissioners to reconsider Texas State University polling location

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss election polling locations for the second time, after the list presented by the party chairs and the Hays County Citizen Elections Advisory Committee was approved by all but Judge Ruben Becerra in last Tuesday’s meeting.

Becerra posted the agenda item to reconsider the Election Day vote centers after he advocated for a second polling location option for Texas State University.

The approved location for the university was the Performing Arts Center which is on the far Southeast end of campus and expressed to be inconvenient by many students who spoke in public comment. They have been accustomed to voting at the LBJ Student Center which has been converted to classroom use due to the pandemic.

The court will also potentially rescind the contract they awarded Runbeck Election Services for election ballot printing, insertion and mailing services because they haven’t been able to come to a mutually agreeable contract.

The commissioners will also discuss an agreement with Texas State University for a longterm partnership to conduct projects and research conservation of natural resources within Hays County, including both groundwater and surface water resources, important landscapes that provide diverse ecosystems and biodiversity, sensitive habitat for threatened and endangered species and sustainability of ecosystem services.

They may also call a public hearing on Aug. 25 about an application for housing tax credits submitted by Mission Development Group Ltd, which has proposed a development for affordable rental housing at the corner of Rattler Road and Old Bastrop Road in San Marcos.

They will also discuss amending the agreement with the City of San Marcos to reduce the county’s payment to the San Marcos Texas Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Number 5 from 70% to 25% of the tax increment for 2020.

In other business, the second budget workshop is set to take place at 10 a.m.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St.