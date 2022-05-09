Commissioners set to recognize economic development during Tuesday’s meeting

The Hays County Commissioners Court will seek to adopt a proclamation recognizing May 9-13, 2022 as Economic Development Week.

According to the proclamation the declaration, “reminds individuals of the importance of this community celebration which supports expanding career opportunities and making lives better.”

The commissioners will also receive a presentation by the Texas Workforce Commission about Vocational Rehabilitation Services.

The Vocational Rehabilitation Services supports people with disabilities to prepare for, obtain, maintain and advance in meaningful employment by providing a range of services based on an individual’s employment goals.

During the meeting, the court will also receive an update from the Director of Countywide Operations, Tammy Crumley and county staff on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP).

According to Crumley’s last update, an additional $2.7 million was allocated as of April 21.

There will be a discussion related to the authorization of the Local Health Department Community Outreach Program to utilize DSHS grant funds in the amount of $1,000 to purchase one additional Apple MacBook Air.

The purchase is related to the Public Health Essay Competition that the commissioners approved during their last meeting that was established by the Hays County Local Health Department.

The competition will award one Apple MacBook Air to each student from a public High School in Hays County.

There will also be a discussion to approve an interlocal agreement between Hays County and the City of San Marcos regarding access to the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management Systems (RMS) at the Combined Emergency Communications Center (CECC).

According to the court agenda, the agreement would allow the City of San Marcos to utilize the existing CAD/RMS systems of the CECC.

Following that item, the court will seek to approve the amended and restated interlocal agreement between Hays County, the City of Kyle, the City of Buda and Texas State University in regards to operations and maintenance of the CECC.

The original agreement was amended to include TXST and create additional oversight of CAD/RMS. The amended agreement will allow the City of San Marcos to utilize the CAD/RMS systems and hardware installed at the CECC.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.