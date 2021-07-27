Commissioners take no action on TIDC grant

Tuesday’s Hays County Commissioners Court meeting saw much discussion around the proposed multi-year Improvement Grant Program application to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission (TIDC) for public defender services.

“The TIDC grant application that the county submitted requires judicial support to get funding from TIDC,” Commissioner Lon Shell said.

Shell spoke of the significance of implementing a mental health court into the Hays County justice system.

“During the development of the grant application that we submitted and supported, this court and many of our stakeholders agreed that mental health was a prime concern,” Shell said.

Shell explained that while this is just one issue to tackle, it can help make strides of improvement throughout the justice system.

“We can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the criminal justice system for those individuals, find them the proper methods of treatment, and therefore, create better public safety,” Shell said.

While the court agreed with Shell on the importance of implementing change, no further actions were taken regarding the grant application process.

“I agree that I, I want to support and will support funding to move forward in some way as we continue to develop our relationships and try to reapply for grants,” Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said.

Shell explained that the funding may be allocated during the TIDC’s August meeting and while Hays County may not receive funding at this current time, he still hopes to receive funding from the court to get funding in the future.

In other business, the court adopted the motion to declare August 2021 as National Immunization Awareness Month at the start of the meeting.

The proclamation urged “parents, young people and adults to make sure they and their loved ones are up to date on immunizations. We also encourage businesses, government agencies, community-based organizations and service groups to spread the immunization message throughout their communities.”

The court took action by approving the creation of the Hays County Employee Grievance Committee.

The committee will consist of Laura Nava, Yvette Faulkner, Vickie Dorsett, Emily Sierra and Janice Weber.

County Judge Ruben Becerra authorized the execution of an Interlocal Cooperation Agreement between Hays County and Red River County as well on an agreement between Hays County and San Jacinto County.

“These two locations are a lot further than I want to go but, in the event, numbers continue to climb, we have options,” said Capt. Julie Villalpando, captain of the corrections bureau. “It’s just a safety net for the future in the event that we’d have to go there.”

The cooperation agreement would serve as a way to house Hays County inmates that cannot be accommodated due to overcrowding. Red River County and San Jacinto County would be responsible for the inmates' health and safety.