Commissioners will address payroll issues, outsourcing inmates costs

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to discuss employee payroll disbursements, price increases for outsourcing of jail inmates, remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding and looking to possibly pursue membership in the Texas Housing Foundation at the regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. today.

The court is scheduled to announce several proclamations at the meeting. On the agenda are proclaiming June as Elder Abuse Prevention Month and the Hays County Juneteenth Celebration Month. The court is also set to proclaim June 6 as recognizing the 17th anniversary of the death of U.S. Army Private First Class Kristian Menchaca, a former student of the Gary Job Corps Center. The court is also expected to proclaim June 13-19 as National Flag Week.

Hays County Budget Officer Vickie Dorsett, now responsible for the county payroll per a vote made at the last regularly scheduled meeting, requested an item on the agenda, asking the court to consider the approval of the June 15 payroll disbursements payment in an amount not to exceed $3,650,000.

An agendized item for discussion by the court is to execute an amended interlocal agreement between Hays County and Burnet County for the outsourcing of Hays County Jail inmates. Effective Oct. 1, Burnet County officials have indicated that they would like to increase the price of outsourcing from $75 to $80 per inmate.

Additionally, the court is set to discuss Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff’s request to adopt changes to 11 precinct boundary lines, pursuant to section 42.005 & 42.006 of the Texas Election Code. According to Texas code, a county election precinct, including a consolidated precinct, may not contain territory from more than one of each of the following types of territorial units: a commissioners precinct, a justice precinct, a congressional district, a state representative district and a state senatorial district. Population requirements in the code also state a county election precinct must contain at least 100 but not more than 5,000 registered voters.

The court is set to discuss and possibly approve a resolution that would provide for the county seeking to be a member of the Texas Housing Foundation. The foundation, which is a regional housing authority, provides affordable housing for lower income residents, the elderly and the disabled. Membership in this organization would provide the county opportunities associated with THF’s programs for planning, developing, financing, operating and managing safe and sanitary affordable housing here.

According to its published agenda, the court will discuss and possibly authorize the Hays County American Rescue Plan Recovery Grant Agreement between Hays County and Emergency Services District-1 regarding recovery assistance for direct or indirect impacts of COVID-19 in the amount of $346,277.

The court is set to possibly accept a proposal by The Fence Lady Inc. for $63,806 for remodeling work to be done at the county Health Department located now on Thermon Drive. The agenda stated there are two offices in need of transformation into three medical exam rooms.

The court will discuss and possibly authorize the Texas Historical Commission to permit and review actions that could have potential impacts on archeological and historic properties within the public domain in Hays County. The proposed permit under immediate consideration lies within the scope of the Sentinel Peak Park Project, a park located south of Wimberley near the Devil’s Backbone.

The court is set to receive and ratify the Parks Bond Agreement, the diligence funding agreement with the Indigenous Cultures Institute. The funding source is a voter- approved Park Bond Fund in the amount of $250,000 to be used to establish a center for the Indigenous Cultures Institute in San Marcos.

The court is set to possibly authorize the Office of Emergency Services to use a portion of the existing general fund for an $11,000 annual subscription to the ArcGIS Indoors Maps. The subscription allows for indoor mapping applications for all integrated school districts in the county, which is expected to help streamline safety plans, allowing for “panic button” applications. The agenda stated if approved, this subscription will give first responders more accurate maps for drills, training, pre-event planning and emergency response.

The court could possibly amend the Hays County Sheriff’s Office operating budget with an additional $10,000 for this fiscal year for continuing education.

The court is set to discuss a possible change to the construction contract with Jordan Foster Construction, LLC, for the Dacy Lane project in Kyle. The amount requested is an additional $197,283, which would bring the price of the contract to $20,453,280. The additional funds are meant to address differing site conditions, Traffic Control Plan phasing changes and conflicts with unadjusted utilities and the electrical service type required by the Pedernales Electric Cooperative.

The court will discuss in executive session and possibly discuss in open court afterward, deliberation regarding the duties of Hays County District Clerk Avrey Anderson.