Community invited to San Marcos Airport Zoning Public Meeting and Open House

The City of San Marcos invites the public to participate in an open house to review and provide input on the proposed San Marcos Regional Airport Zoning Ordinance.

On Monday, March 27, the City will host a San Marcos Airport Zoning Public Meeting and Open House at the San Marcos Regional Airport, 4400 Airport Highway 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. At this come-and-go event, community members will have an opportunity to view the plans for the zoning ordinance and provide input for decision making.

“The city seeks to make the San Marcos Regional Airport a premier gateway to the central Texas region while protecting the airspace surrounding the airport,” said Senior Project Engineer Kirk Abbott. “The zoning ordinance ensures designated areas around the airport remain clear of any obstructions that pose a hazard to air navigation and protect the airport and surrounding areas from incompatible development.”

The San Marcos Regional Airport Zoning Ordinance will mainly impact development proposals that could impact the safety and efficient use of navigable airspace around the airport by creating hazards to the airport through their land use.

“We look forward to hearing from our community members that live within the vicinity of the airport,” said Senior Project Engineer Kirk Abbott. “It’s important that we receive feedback from residents so we can answer any questions that may ease concerns about the airport and the future of this area.”

All information, visuals and a comment section are available at sanmarcostx. gov/airportzoning.