Construction continues at new fire station
Roof trusses were added to San Marcos' newest fire station located in the La Cima neighborhood this week. The new fire station will replace the current fire station #2, which was built in 1954 on Academy Street. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new station on Jan. 17. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter
The new San Marcos Fire Station #2 is being built as a part of the 2017 city bond and will be better equipped for a growing department and city.