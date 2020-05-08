Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Construction continues at new fire station

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 12:00am
Lance Winter
Publisher
@LanceWinter
lwinter@sanmarcosrecord.com
Friday, May 8, 2020

Roof trusses were added to San Marcos' newest fire station located in the La Cima neighborhood this week. The new fire station will replace the current fire station #2, which was built in 1954 on Academy Street. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new station on Jan. 17. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

The new San Marcos Fire Station #2 is being built as a part of the 2017 city bond and will be better equipped for a growing department and city.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020