Construction on final section of Shared Use Pathway Project begins Wednesday

Construction begins on the final section of the City of San Marcos’ Shared Use Pathway Project on Wednesday.

The city said residents and park patrons will see work conducted around the railroad trestle between Children’s Park and Rio Vista Park. Authorized excavation and vegetation removal will begin to construct a below-grade crossing under the railroad for the final portion of the new ADA-compliant bicycle and pedestrian trail. Texas Department of Transportation contractors will work on this portion of the project, the city said.

The below-grade crossing feature will add enhanced safety measures and connectivity between Children’s Park and Rio Vista Park, according to the city. TxDOT and the city have worked closely with environmental engineers during preconstruction planning to ensure that mitigation measures are implemented to protect the San Marcos River.

Pedestrians are asked to use the proposed alternate routes when crossing between parks and to avoid crossing in unsafe areas. Project completion is anticipated in late September 2021, weather permitting.

To see a map of the area impacted by the construction work visit sanmarcosrecord.com.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos