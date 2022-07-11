Above, Danielle Pena and Alfredo Alarcon take a bite out of their snow cones from Arctic Chill. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
COOLING OFF: San Marcans visit snow cone stand to beat the heat
Amid hot temperatures, San Marcans visited Arctic Chill — a snow cone and sweet treat stand located near Cuauhtemoc Hall, 1100 Patton St. — to beat the heat. Temperatures reached the mid 100s with heat index values rising to 110 degrees on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Excessive heat continues Tuesday with highs of 102 in the forecast.