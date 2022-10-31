Council to consider changes to city code regarding animals

The San Marcos City Council will discuss amending the city code regarding animals.

The city council will consider approval of Ordinance 2022-96, which amends Chapter 6, Animals, of the San Marcos City Code during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The changes proposed amend definitions, delegate authority for department to waive or reduce fees, limit the reasons to impound cats, delete stray hold requirements in some instances and include stricter requirements for spay/neuter and microchipping.

The amendments to the code also includes the creation of an offense for failure to reclaim or surrender a pet upon notice, add requirements for pet shops/pet stores, including regulation of source of pets and provide for permitting and inspections.

In other business, the council will consider filling a vacancy on the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee. Councilmembers will look to fill a vacancy specifically for an animal welfare organization representative. The person would fill the term, which expires Feb. 28, 2023. Kate Shaw is the current eligible applicant.

Councilmembers will also discuss gateway signs and provide direction to the city manager. During its visioning session in January, city council indicated a desire to install gateway signs, according to the council’s agenda packet. City staff has identified proposed location for Interstate 35 gateway signs at the north and south ends of the city and prepared gateway sign concepts.

According to the council packet, staff will seek direction from council to proceed with the locations identified and for council to select a sign concept. The city would proceed with construction plan preparation and permitting with the Texas Department of Transportation based upon council’s direction.

During their work session meeting, council will receive a presentation from Chief of Police Stan Standridge. His discussion will focus on key updates from the San Marcos Police Department regarding community outreach, crime reduction strategies and department staffing.

City council’s workshop meeting takes place at 3 p.m. and the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. inside San Marcos City Hall, 630 E. Hopkins St.

Residents looking to watch both meetings can do so. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.

Those looking to participate in the regular meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_i=9.