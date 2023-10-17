Council to consider Vision SMTX, Downtown Area Plan approvals

The San Marcos City Council is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing today with regard to its considerations of approving both the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan and the Downtown Area Plan.

Also on the agenda for the council is consideration of a final approval of amendments to the San Marcos Development Code, as well as the possible approval of several annual city contracts related to disposal and electricity, and the upcoming Sights and Sounds of Christmas 2023.

The city council meeting is 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The court is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing, on the first of two readings, for the adoption of the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan and the associated preferred scenario map designations.

The court will receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing for approval of the Downtown Area Plan. The plan includes a focus on historic and cultural character, parking, public amenities, streetscape enhancements and housing, according to city documents.

The court is set to consider final approval of amendments to the San Marcos Development Code to address changes made in the 2023 Legislative Session, that includes improving processes related to development agreements, demolition by neglect and parks and open space dedication. The council will also take under consideration clarifying discrepancies within the code and how best to incorporate city council direction for code amendments. Those amendments include improved Historic District and Landmark Designation Criteria, increasing the occupancy restriction limit from two to three unrelated persons, creating a new business park zoning district and making Waste Related Services a conditional use in all instances.

The court is set to consider approving a $170,000 per year contract with Texas Disposal Systems for disposal of street sweeping and stormwater management pond waste. The contract allows for four one-year extensions for a possible total contract price of $850,000.

The court will consider the approval of a $60,000 per year contract with Alamo Crane Service Inc. for crane and hauling services regarding electrical equipment and improvements. The contract allows for four one-year extensions for a total possible contract price of $300,000.

The court is set to consider approval of a funding contract with the non-profit San Marcos Sights and Sounds of Christmas, Inc. for the 2023 Sights and Sounds of Christmas event.

The city would provide $100,000 to fund the event.

The council is set to give a final vote on amending Chapter 10, Aviation. The could add a new Article, Airport Hazard Zoning and Surrounding Land Use Ordinance, which establishes airport zoning regulations to support land use compatibility and airspace protection for the San Marcos Regional Airport. It would also create associated offenses and penalties.

The court is set to consider approving a Regional Law Enforcement Academy agreement with the Capital Area Council of Governments. The agreement would allow CAPCOG to use the city drive track and shooting range.

The council is set to consider final approval for the amendment of Chapter 19 of the San Marcos City Code regarding special events.

This would create more ease in the application process, establish a one stop shop for customers and would improve safety, equity and coordination of events, according to city documents.

The court is set to consider final approval of an amendment to the San Marcos City Code, which would change membership requirements for service on the Parking Advisory Board.

The court is set to consider approval of the update to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan.

This would include the establishment of Fiscal Year 2024 safety performance targets for the city.

The court is set to discuss and consider appointments to fill vacancies on the Housing Authority Board and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The meeting can be viewed in person or online at san-marcos-tx. granicus.com/ViewPublisher. php?view_id=9 .