Council to discuss creation of Mexican American, Indigenous Heritage Culture District

The San Marcos City Council will hold a discussion Tuesday regarding the creation of a Mexican American and Indigenous Heritage Culture District.

In a draft resolution, the heritage and culture district recognizes the first four established Mexican American neighborhoods in San Marcos: El Barrio del Jorobado and El Barrio de la Nalga Pelona — currently known as the East Guadalupe Neighborhood; El Barrio de la Victoria — known as Victory Gardens Neighborhood; and El Barrio del Pescado, now known as Wallace Addition.

According to the resolution, the City of San Marcos imposed eminent domain and eradicated homes from the first barrio — El Barrio del Jorobado — from Hopkins Street at City Park to Cheatham Street to Guadalupe Street — which displaced many businesses and all of the residents living in these neighborhoods. The resolution states that important history and contributions of the original pioneer Mexican-American families were erased after residents were displaced.

“The community seeks to preserve the rich history and cultural heritage of the remaining original three Mexican-American neighborhoods/barrios by establishing a Heritage and Cultural District, thereby elevating the awareness of the historical significance of these neighborhoods and the families that established them,” the resolution states.

The discussion item was requested by Mayor Jane Hughson. Council will provide direction to city staff following the conversation.

In other business, the council will consider approval of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of City of San Marcos, Texas General Obligation Refunding Bonds in an amount not to exceed $75,000,000.

The council will also consider approving a resolution that would direct publication of a notice of intention to issue certificates of obligation in an amount to not exceed $73,670,000. The certificates of obligation would be used for construction, improving, designing, acquiring and equipping the city’s wastewater system, electric utility system, streets, municipal buildings, stormwater management and flood control facilities, airport, public safety facilities, network and fiber optic infrastructure equipment, recreational facilities, a new public services facility, parking facilities and the payment of professional services.

The council will consider approval of a resolution supporting and authorizing the submission of applications by the Parks and Recreation and Engineering departments to the Hays County Parks and Open Spaces Advisory Commission for the Hays County 2020 Parks Bond to fund City Parkland improvement, acquisition and flood mitigation projects.

City councilmembers will also discuss and consider appointments to fill vaccines on the Animal Shelter Advisory Board, Historic Preservation Commissions, Library Board and Neighborhood Commission.

A discussion will also be held regarding a temporary, in-house, grant writer to organize and fortify the city’s nonprofits for those recently homeless following the COVID-19 pandemic and for any future pandemic emergencies and natural disasters.

Council will hold a discussion on a recommendation resolution submitted by the Convention and Visitor Bureau Board requesting support of Lights Out, Texas!, which is an initiative regarding turning off or dimming non-essential lighting during migratory peak periods.

Residents can watch Tuesday’s meeting online at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10 beginning at 6 p.m.

Anyone wishing to participate in public comment should email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday. A call in number to join by phone or link will be provided for participation on a mobile device, laptop or desktop computer.