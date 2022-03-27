Council moves along with Rec Hall renaming, HPC recommendations

The San Marcos City Council unanimously agreed to move forward with the renaming of San Marcos Rec Hall to the Pauline Espinosa Community Hall.

During the citizen comment period, residents and members of the community shared their support for the renaming at Tuesday evening’s meeting.

“Mrs. Espinosa was a prominent, highly-respected and accomplished person who lived her life always in service to this community therefore it is most appropriate that her name and ‘community hall’ be linked in the name of this building,” said Bobbie Garza-Hernandez, San Marcos resident and member of the Council for the Indigenous and Tejano Community (CITC).

Mayor Jane Hughson brought her concerns with potential confusion that could come with the renaming.

“I do have concerns that in the renaming that it, somehow, it’s going to get lost and people won’t realize this is the old Rec Hall,” Hughson said.

Councilmember Shane Scott suggested that the name include “Pauline Espinosa Community Rec Hall,” to which the Mayor agreed.

According to City Manager Stephanie Reyes staff will work to have a plan for the renaming by the next council meeting.

The council also agreed to move forward with the Historic Preservation Commission’s (HPC) recommendation for council to authorize an amendment to the San Marcos Development Code and Appendix C, Historic District Design Guidelines to amend the criteria for approval of local historic landmarks and local historic districts.

This item was also supported by speakers during the citizen comment period.

“Expanding the historic district guidelines will protect our cultural heritage from developers that follow your development code that presently allow them to literally bulldoze our cultural heritage from existence,” said Anita Collins, CITC representative.

Director of Planning and Development Services Shannon Mattingly gave further insight on the item, mentioning that it has previously been approved by the HPC and once approved by council would be worked on further then again be presented to council for approval.

“Local landmark and historic district designations protect the unique character of the city’s historic resources,” said Ryan Patrick Perkins, San Marcos resident and chair for the HPC. “The proposed changes would expand the current criteria to reflect more of our community’s diverse cultural heritage.”

For the complete meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx. granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=9.

