Council OKs annexation, zoning changes

The San Marcos City Council approved the annexation and zoning changes for property related to the La Cima Development Agreement, seeking to construct 112 single-family lots in accordance with the Single Family-4.5 District regulation.

The city council first approved the annexation of approximately 66.933 acres of land, generally located just south of the West Centerpoint Road and Central Park Loop intersection.

Following a presentation by Director of Planning and Development Services Shannon Mattingly, a public hearing was held.

“This is another phase of La Cima, the property’s bordered by, as Shannon talked about Centerpoint Road and I think land that’s owned by the city and county to the east and it's just another phase of our single family lots that we have in La Cima,” said Eric Willis, owner and president of Natural Development Austin LLC.

Moving forward, the council then heard a presentation from Mattingly about the same property but regarding the zoning changes.

In the agreement and development code, street improvements are required along with the Transportation Master Plan, a block perimeter of 3,000 feet and bicycle and sidewalk connections.

During the public hearing, Lisa Marie Coppoletta, a San Marcos resident and professor, voiced her concerns.

“One thing that Trace and La Cima get that us neighbors don’t get, they have a development agreement and we don’t get neighborhood plans and I’m really hoping the next comprehensive plan, that we have some protection,” Coppoletta said.

The council would also go on to approve of the zoning changes, 6-1. The La Cima Development Agreement was first approved in 2013. Since then, the Development Agreement has been amended six times with the last occurring in January 2022.

In regard to the item on COVID test-and-treat programs in San Marcos, council voted to postpone it indefinitely.

Mayor Jane Hughson stated that she added the item to the agenda as a request from State Rep. Erin Zwiener.

“[Zwiener] has been working very hard, she’s already made a great deal of progress, we really don’t even need to address this one, she’s gotten it done,” Hughson said.

To view the complete agenda and meeting , visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=9.Dail