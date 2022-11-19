Council postpones decision on revised Animal Ordinance

San Marcos City Council postponed a decision on the revised Animal Ordinance for the second meeting in a row.

After nearly an hour of discussion, council members voted 4-1 on Tuesday to postpone a decision on Ordinance 2022-96 until the first meeting in January, citing several unanswered questions and concerns.

“This is one of the largest ordinances I’ve seen since being involved. It’s very complicated, and there’s a lot in there,” Councilmember Mark Gleason said. “I’m not denigrating the work that’s gone into this, and ultimately, I’m going to end up supporting something here, right? It’s just [that] there’s a lot of nuances in here.”

On Tuesday, Director of Neighborhood Enhancement Greg Carr presented Ordinance 2022-96 for a second reading.

The proposed ordinance amends Chapter 6, Animals, of the San Marcos City Code to amend definitions, delegate authority for the department to waive or reduce fees, limit the reasons to impound cats, delete the stray hold requirement for unidentified animals and animals less than 3 months of age, include stricter requirements for spay/neuter and microchipping, create an offense for failure to reclaim or surrender pet upon notice, and add requirements for pet shops/pet stores.

Community cats, or unidentified cats who roam freely in the community, would be admitted to a Trap Neuter Return (TNR) program and then released where they were found under the proposed ordinance.

One of the main justifications for deleting the stray hold requirement and limiting reasons for impoundment, according to Carr, is that it reduces shelter intake, which aligns with the city’s Pawsitive Outcomes Plan to achieve a live outcome rate of 90% at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter (SMRAS) within five years.

During Tuesday’s discussion, Mayor Jane Hughson expressed skepticism over the process of identifying community cats.

“How do you know if it’s a community cat or somebody’s pet that has gotten loose?” she asked.

Hughson also expressed concern over owner reclaims, which comprise approximately 2% of live outcomes at the SMRAS.

“I’m not sure what the solution is,” Hughson said, referring to the stray hold requirement. “I don’t argue with the statistics, that it’s maybe only 2% of cats that the owner comes back to get them, but I’m worried about the 2%.”

Gleason brought up his concerns over euthanasia, and how eliminating the stray hold requirement for unidentified cats would put them at a greater risk of being euthanized.

Assistant Director of Neighborhood Enhancement DerryAnn Krupinsky clarified that euthanasia is “not our first, second or third option,” adding that Animal Services posts all of its reasons for euthanasia online for “everybody to see.”

“I think from the legal standpoint, the ordinance gives us those options, but we are so far beyond just straight euthanizing for space,” she said. “You can figure out a way to put some language in there, but that’s really not our process or procedure at all anymore.”

“And all I’m trying to do is codify that [euthanasia] cannot happen within 48 hours,” Gleason responded. “I don’t have a problem with what you were stating on the no stray hold for under three months or voluntary surrender. If it’s three months old and a kitten, no problem,” Gleason added. “I’m just talking about if there’s ever a scenario where I have a pet come up missing, and it disappears or gets adopted out, I’m not going to be a happy camper.”

Council ultimately agreed to postpone the item and send the ordinance back to the Animal Services Committee for further review.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_i=9.

Editor’s Note: The San Marcos City Council meeting referenced in this story took place prior to Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony. The make up of the council has since changed.