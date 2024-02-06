Council starts $800,000 Home Repair and Rehabilitation Program

The price for home materials has risen, along with the price of everyday goods and services. Many in the community are in need of housing repairs that would address basic needs, and the city decided to heed the call by providing funding to two local nonprofits. The San Marcos City Council unanimously approved funding agreements for $400,000 each of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to go to Operation Triage and Mission Able for a total of $800,000 in order to establish a Home Repair and Rehabilitation Program to benefit local residents.

San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson said she wanted to thank Mission Able and Operation Triage for this program.

“There’s a lot of need in our community, and this will … help many people,” Hughson said.

San Marcos City Manager Stephanie Reyes said the funding would be less restrictive as far as the requirements to receive assistance than the Community Development Block Grant funds.

“Having these programs will help because if there are people on the waitlist with CDBG that can’t resolve their title issues then they can try to access funds here to try to get those things addressed sooner.”

San Marcos Director of Neighborhood Enhancement Greg Carr agreed and added that it can “bridge the gap” by addressing things that CDBG can’t.

“We’re going to be looking, with these two programs, to really get in and help those that need help,” Carr said. “We’re looking at the structure and not all the red tape that comes with it. Of course, there’s still some red tape but not near[ly] as much.”

Carr said this program will help a vast number of San Marcos residents.

“The[re is a large] number of people that we come across that just need help for basic stuff that a lot of us take for granted,” Carr said. “This money and this program is going to do a lot of good.”

Carr said that Mission Able discussed how they currently have materials and volunteer labor, including local students such as those at San Marcos Academy, but will now be able to add more qualified labor. He said Operation Triage receives materials as donations and hires the labor. He said both organizations have been helping the community for “a while now.”

“Operation Triage — their focus is on veterans. The thing I love about Daniel [Vargas, Operation Triage president] and his group … he looks for what the VA should be providing that vet.” Carr said, adding that this will ensure federal funding for some of the repairs. “He also makes sure that they receive their benefits.”

Carr said that this program is designed differently than CDBG as far as qualifications are concerned.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re not going to be income- qualifying people,” Carr said. “We’re [going to use the] Qualified Census Tract, which most of San Marcos is.”

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website, a Qualified Census Tract is any census tract, or equivalent geographic area defined by the Bureau of the Census, in which at least 50% of households have an income less than 60% of the Area Median Gross Income.

Monica Followell, Mission Able board president, said the organization focuses on those that are “vulnerable” such as those that are widowed, elderly, disabled and those with major health issues. Followell said Mission Able will be able to handle urgent issues, and she’s looking forward to having a larger budget to address the more costly home repair issues.

“Mission Able can come in and address some of those quick issues,” Followell said. “One of our biggest goals is going to be … able to see our organization take on more in a more timely manner.”

San Marcos City Council Member Jude Prather said he has personally seen the work that both Operation Triage and Mission Able have done in the community.

“I’m just thrilled that the city of San Marcos is going to be able to support them. And thank you for all the work and volunteerism that your organizations do in the community,” Prather said. “They make a big impact in people’s lives, so thank you.”

Learn more about Operation Triage at operationtriage. org, and Mission Able at missionablesmtx. org.