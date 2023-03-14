County Clerk using Permitium for faster vital records process

The Hays County Clerk’s Office now offers a faster way of obtaining vital records like birth, death and marriage certificates. The office recently partnered with Permitium, an online portal that provides a more convenient service option for residents by allowing them to apply and pay for vital records online.

The use of Permitium allows residents to save time and save a trip to the Hays County Government Center if they need any of these vital documents.

Chief Deputy of the Records Division Roxanne Rodriguez said, “We currently only have the options to come in person or mail in an application. The online portal will be more convenient and save time for everyone involved.”

By using Permitium, residents may not have to come in person to get the documents they need. The process for receiving vital records will involve applying through the portal, providing required documents and identification, finalizing with payment, and receiving the certificate through mail.

There will also be an option to pick up the vital records ordered in the County Clerk’s office. Update notifications on the process will also be sent via email. To find more information visit hayscountytx.com.