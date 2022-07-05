County commissioners to recognize July as Parks and Rec month

The Hays County Commissioners Court will recognize parks and recreation month during Tuesday’s meeting.

The commissioners are set to adopt a proclamation declaring July 2022 as Parks and Recreation month in Hays County

“Parks and recreation are an integral part of communities throughout this country, including Hays County; and whereas parks and recreation promote health and wellness, improving the mental and physical health of people who live near parks,” the proclamation reads. “Whereas parks and recreation promote time spent in nature, which positively impacts mental health by increasing cognitive performance and well-being, and alleviating illnesses such as depression, attention deficit disorders, and Alzheimer’s; and whereas parks and recreation encourage physical activities by providing hiking trails, swimming, educational programming, and spaces for play to promote active lifestyles.”

In other business, the court will consider taking action to establish a system of payment by Hays County for GPS monitoring as a condition of bonded release from the Hays County Jail.

According to the county, an “ankle monitor” program has not been commonly utilized in Hays County because of the cost associated with monitoring. But an agenda document states that in situations where the person arrested would otherwise remain in the county jail, it would be fiscally prudent to facilitate an “ankle monitor” order from the magistrate by offering to pay for use of the deceive in lieu of absorbing the costs of incarceration.

The commissioners will consider approving the county judge to execute a contract between Hays County and Texas State Sports Properties, LLC., regarding sponsorship and advertising of the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at Texas State University events.

The court would be considering a four-year contract for $286,000.

The commissioners will also consider possible action to hire a justice clerk in the Justice of Peace Precinct 3 office. A discussion and possible action will take place regarding authorization of office furniture for the magistration division and mental health specialty court with a budget not to exceed $27,750.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.