County commissioners soon to bid for construction on Driftwood roundabout

The Hays County Commissioners Court enthusiastically approved the specifications for a roundabout in Driftwood.

The vote authorized the Purchasing Office to solicit for bids and advertise for the construction of the roundabout for RM 3237 at FM 150.

Commissioner Lon Shell found the effort to be, “A really good solution for the intersection which is extremely dangerous.”

“It's one of seven that we have in the Driftwood area that kind of outline the Driftwood Valley,” said Commissioner Walt Smith. “They’re going to be more or less entrances and exits to the Driftwood Valley.”

He believes this roundabout will serve as a blueprint for more to come.

In other business, proclamations declared April as Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Month, Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month and National Donate Life Month.

April 24 through May 1 was also declared as National Infant Immunization week.

“Because of the advances of medical sciences, children can be protected from some diseases that once injured, disabled or killed thousands of children every year that have been eliminated completely from the shores of the United States and others are close to extinction, primarily due to safe and effective vaccines,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said.

He continued to say there are now 14 debilitating and potentially deadly diseases that can be prevented by vaccines if a child is properly immunized by age 2.

“If we continue vaccinating and vaccinating completely, there just might be a time that many of these diseases that do afflict us today will no longer be around to harm future generations,” Schneider said.

To prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease, Hays County and Live Oak Health Partners are continuing their free vaccination clinics. The next clinic will be on May 3 and 4 at the Live Oak Health Clinic between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Anyone can show up, without an appointment to receive a free vaccination during the free clinic dates.

Texas State is also having a mass vaccination on April 22 at the University Events Center from 9 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

All Hays County residents, not only Texas State students, can register at HaysInformed.com or call 833-521-2766 to make an appointment, no ID required.

“If you can't make an appointment, if you can't get online, show up anyway, we’ll get you in there,” Emergency Services Director Mike Jones said.

“I feel confident about this, because right now we have 126,000 Hays County residents that have the first dose,” said Jones. “We are leading the way as far as counties being vaccinated.

“I think we are going to fulfill that goal of anyone who wants a vaccine will have a vaccine by June 1 if not sooner.”

The commissioners also voted to award an Engineering Services Contract to TRC Engineers, Inc. for the CDBG Cedar Oaks Mesa water projects after 10 firms responded.

After the executive session, the commissioners returned with two resolutions in opposition of legislation that is making its way through the 87th regular session of the Texas Legislature.

They opposed HB 4618, although they generally support bills of groundwater protections, because as it is written would overly burden the residents of Hays County with fees.

“While we agree with the attributes of groundwater preservation, the bill as introduced is not something that we can support today,” Commissioner Walt Smith said.

They also opposed SB 1557 because it would essentially nullify the county’s authority to regulate condominium regimes tailored to circumvent Hays County subdivision and development regulations.