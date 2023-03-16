County conservation partners host annual local work group meeting

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Hays County Soil and Water Conservation Districts are seeking input from the public on how to best serve local citizens through Farm Bill conservation programs and technical assistance. The public is invited to attend their Fiscal Year 2024 Local Working Group (LWG) meeting March 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This meeting is an opportunity to bring farmers, ranchers, conservationists, and others together to discuss natural resource needs and set local conservation priorities. The information gathered at these listening sessions helps provide NRCS and the Districts the necessary technical and financial support to help land managers make on-the ground management decisions that produce positive ecological outcomes at the local and state level. This input helps determine collaborative efforts for natural resource priorities and identifies opportunities to address them with conservation practices that improve soils, watershed health, biodiversity and farmers’ livelihoods.

Conservation stakeholders and others interested in obtaining Federal technical and financial assistance to improve private land in Hays County are encouraged to participate in this meeting. For more information, please contact Kenda. Thompson-Grosenbacher, District Conservationist, at (512)392-4050 or via email at Kenda.Thompson-Grosenbacher@usda. gov. A request for accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the meeting.

For more information, visit the NRCS Web site at http:// www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov/.