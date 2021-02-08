County to consider 2 criminal justice grants

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider submitting two grant applications to the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division during its regular meeting Tuesday.

One grant up for submission is to the General Victim Assistance Program for the Hays County Victim Assistance for the Family Justice Center.

The grant amount of $54,868 will fund the Hays County Victim Assistance Coordinator position that will provide services and assistance directly to victims of crime to speed their recovery and help them through the criminal justice process.

The second application will be to renew the Mental Health Crisis Intervention grant.

This grant would continue funding for the Certified Mental Health Professional position within the Hays County Sheriff’s Office that completes assessments and provides resources in the field to people who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

In other business, the commissioners will vote on accepting the 2020 racial profiling report and annual activity report from the Hays County Constable Office, Precinct 4.

The commissioners will also vote on an amendment to the General Land Office Contract, Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery Program housing projects non-research and development 2015 flood allocation.

They will later discuss and potentially execute a $194K purchase from Kofile Technologies related to the preservation of probate case files, as budgeted.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Historic Hays County Courthouse in Room 301.

Anyone interested in participating in citizen comment may submit a public participant/witness form the county clerk before the meeting.