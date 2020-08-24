County considers more polling places

Back for a third week, the Hays County Commissioners Court will consider more polling places for the November election. The commissioners will also hold their third budget workshop and set public hearing dates in the Tuesday meeting.

After Texas State University’s normal polling location was moved due to COVID-19 arrangements from the LBJ Student Center to the Performing Arts Center, discussions began to consider adding an additional polling place, not only at the university but in other precincts.

After two weeks of discussions, the decision was tabled to allow the Citizens Election Advisory Commission time to meet and make suggestions for potential locations.

County Judge Ruben Becerra has suggested the Texas State’s Recreation Center, and other commissioners would like additional polling locations in each of the other precincts as well.

The commissioners will also discuss potentially purchasing more election equipment, which will be necessary for operating more polling places.

In other business, after one lease agreement fell through for what would have been a county public COVID-19 testing and vaccination center, the commissioners will look at a new lease agreement with Show Place Commercial Park, LLC for the same purpose.

The commissioners will also look at extending Census Outreach with the United Way of Greater Austin through Sept. 30, which is the new deadline for completing the 2020 Census.

There will be a presentation on the updates to the Hays County Master Transportation Plan Updates from K Friese and Associates.

There will also be a public hearing on the Lantana multi-family project which has proposed 216 affordable rental housing units on the corner of Rattler Road and Old Bastrop Road in San Marcos.

The commissioners may approve a funding agreement between Hays County and the City of Kyle for the Computer Aided Dispatch System in the new 911 co-located communication center.

Tuesday's meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St.