County extends local disaster declaration

The Hays County Commissioners Court extended the local disaster declaration for another 70 days due to COVID-19 in Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting. The meeting was rescheduled from Feb. 16 due to last week's winter storm.

The declaration was originally proclaimed by Judge Ruben Becerra on March 15, 2020 and has been extended four times now. The next expiration date will be well after the anniversary of Hays County’s first COVID-19 case on March 14, 2020.

Emergency Services Director Mike Jones provided this week’s COVID-19 update, stating that the vaccine clinics in Dripping Springs and Kyle are successfully distributing doses for appointments made at Haysinformed.com.

The mobile vaccine distribution team, in partnership with First Med Response, recently launched to distribute vaccines at the Huntington Senior Center in Buda and at Overlook.

At this time vaccines are only available to the pre registered list and 45 volunteers per vaccine clinic are working hard to get all appointments completed on time.

There are a little more than 25,000 on the waiting list for the 1B category and 6,000 for the 1A category. Jones asked that residents who do not have an appointment please not show up at clinics.

“We are getting more and more vaccines in, and the more vaccines we get in, the more we are going to push it out there and meet the needs of everyone,” Jones said.

The commissioners approved an amended agreement for COVID-19 vaccine administration between Hays County and Curative Medical Associates, Inc, for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines, allowing for a flexible approach to the administration of the vaccines as Hays County receives them.

In other business, the commissioners selected Halff Associates to develop a storm water plan between Highway 123 and the San Marcos River, in collaboration with the City of San Marcos. The project would include the stormwater facility analysis and design project for the property along Cape Road. Collaboration will allow the county to look at eco-friendly options that would create the least impact to the pond property.

They also approved the Hays County Elections Office to purchase 50 ADA compliant curbside ballot buttons from Inclusion Solutions to notify election judges of curbside voters' presence. The cost of $27K will come from grant funding.

The commissioners approved another interlocal agreement between Hays County and Comal County for jail services related to the housing and care of Hays County Inmates, allowing Comal County to house the overflow of Hays County inmates on an as needed basis at the rate of $65 per inmate per day.

They later authorized the execution of a $2 million agreement between Hays County and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital (CSRSM) for Indigent health care costs.

The commissioners voted to approve a contract amendment with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the New World Public Safety Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Software Program for Texas State University as part of the Combined Emergency Communication Center (CECC). The amendment was for the licensing, configuration and training required to have Texas State operational in the CECC at a total contract cost of $147K for a two year period.