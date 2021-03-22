County hiring prepares for Rental Assistance Program

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss establishing three temporary positions to assist with the Hays County COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Should the positions be approved, a case worker, accounting associate and treasurer associate would start work April 1 to assist with the program, authorized by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

In January 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department awarded a direct allocation to Hays County for an Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Hays County will use a portion of this allowable administrative fee to hire temporary staff to provide assistance to the Veteran's Administration Office to process veteran's applications, the Auditor's Office for processing all applications for payment and the Treasurer's Office for review and release of all payments related to the program.

There will also be a vote on an amendment to the Texas Department of State Health Services Immunizations/Locals Grant Program - COVID-19 Funding, allocating $192,341 for FY22, not to exceed $842,946.

In other business, due to vacancies, the commissioners will discuss adding a temporary part-time administrative assistant for the Veteran’s Administration Office, using funding from the Veteran’s Transportation Program.

The position will assist the office with the emergency assistance program for veterans as well as other administrative duties.

There will also be discussion to award an RFQ for a General Consultant for Program Management of the Park Bond to HALFF Associates, Inc.

The commissioners will also be considering authorizing the hiring of a part-time Elections Worker for the Elections Administration Office for four days to manage the office while the Elections Administrator and staff will be out of the office at a conference.

For Hays County Court at Law #3, the commissioners will discuss hiring a Court Reporter as well as a Court Coordinator.

At the opening of the meeting, there will be a presentation regarding a planned expansion of the Wimberley Village Library as well as the County Judge’s Mental Health Hospital Task Force which would include a VA wing.

Tuesday’s commissioners court meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Courthouse, Room 301 in San Marcos. Anyone wishing to speak at the meeting can submit a Public Participation/Witness Form to the County Clerk prior to the meeting.