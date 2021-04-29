County judge announces additional after-hour vaccine clinics

Hays County will host two additional COVID-19 after-hour clinics, Judge Ruben Becerra’s office announced Thursday.

County Emergency Services Director Mike Jones and Becerra previously announced during Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting that a new walk-up vaccine clinic will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday at Sinai Pentecostal Church in San Marcos.

Thursday’s announcement stated that an after-hours clinic will also take place on Tuesday, May 4 at Santa Cruz Church, 1100 Main St. in Buda followed by a clinic on Thursday, May 13 at Dunbar Recreation Center, 801 Martin Luther King Dr., in San Marcos. Both clinics take place from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on the respective days.

“I am eternally grateful to the U.S. Hispanic Contractor Association President, Frank Fuentes, for helping us in this critical effort during this critical time. TDEM also continues to help the Office of Emergency Management to coordinate additional no-appointment COVID-19 vaccine clinics,” Becerra said in a statement. “Later hours may offer more flexibility for those in our community who might have challenges in getting to a clinic by 8 p.m.

Becerra’s office stated that anyone wanting a Moderna vaccine first dose can simply show up to one of the clinics during the listed times. Individuals who receive a vaccine at the after-hour clinics must be able to return in four weeks for the second dose.

Additionally, Becerra’s office stated that these clinics offering the Moderna vaccine are separate from the Hays County Local Health Department clinics and are not using doses allocated through the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Meanwhile, nearly 36% of Hays County residents eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine have been fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

The DSHS states that 65,103 county residents are fully vaccinated against the disease — 35.55%. Additionally, 94,706 residents have received at least one dose, nearly 52% of eligible Hays County citizens. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.

Additionally, 85.83% of residents who are 65 years or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.84% in the same age group are fully vaccinated, according to the DSHS.

In San Marcos, 27,798 residents in the 78666 and 78667 zip codes have received one vaccine dose as of April 26, while 15,831 have been fully vaccinated.

As of March 29, all Texas adults are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorizations, those 16 and older can receive a Pfizer vaccine, while only those 18 and older can receive a Moderna vaccine.

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot through Hays County, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. The DSHS has also created the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to sign up for a vaccine: https://getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/s/.

According to the DSHS, 10,909,580 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 7,617,650 are fully vaccinated.