County launches new Virtual Pet Resource Center

Hays County has opened a new virtual pet resource center with Austin Pets Alive! (APA!), expanding the Positive Alternatives to Shelter Surrender (P.A.S.S.) program to further support people and pets. The P.A.S.S. program provides people with access to specific services in the area to help keep pets out of the shelter system and with their families.

'Extending the P.A.S.S. program to Hays County provides a virtual resource center to community members. It's a centralized place where pet owners and concerned residents can go to get help and keep more pets in homes and out of the local shelter through information, assistance accessing resources and case management when needed,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, Austin Pets Alive! executive advisor and project coordinator.

As a part of the resource center, the Pet Resources Guide provides a list of community resources, medical assistance, behavior resources, rehoming support and more. Hays County community members can also submit the Pet Help Contact form for assistance from a P.A.S.S. case manager.

“The goal is to make it easier for people to access resources and information in one place,” Hays County Chief of Staff Alex Villalobos said. “Additionally, we aim to reduce the number of animals at the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter by keeping pets in homes.”

The virtual resource center is open to those who may be experiencing challenges keeping their pets, and provides a safe, judgment-free zone for anyone in need.

“We encourage the community to take advantage of this new virtual resource center for help with their [pet or pets] in order to make good decisions about what is best for them,” Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said.

Austin Pets Alive! is seeking volunteers to be a part of the P.A.S.S. team to help connect pet owners with resources and solutions to keeping their pet. Training and community service hours are provided. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, visit austinpetsalive. org/volunteer or email haysinfo@austinpetsalive. org.