County OKs RFP for Rental Assistance Program

The Hays County Commissioners Court approved a Request For Proposal for administrative services for a new Emergency Rental Assistance Program in its meeting Tuesday.

After receiving funding from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide financial rent and utility assistance, the county is soliciting proposals for a firm to manage the program. The program will provide financial assistance to income eligible households that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic including loss of employment.

Emergency Services Director Mike Jones announced a First Med Response COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will be operational starting in May where residents can receive first doses on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and second doses on Thursdays and Fridays.

The county continues its work at the Wimberley First Baptist Church with second dose clinics last week and this week; they are working to transition the Live Oak clinic to a walk-in clinic where they will be administering 500 to 600 doses each day it is open.

In other business, the county approved covering lunches and dinners for volunteers who work at the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics. They have received donations of food so far, including from the Wimberley First Baptist Church. The total expenses amount to around $20,000 for 65 volunteers over the course of three to six weeks depending on the number of clinics and locations each week.

The Hays County Child Protective Board gave a presentation about the opening of the Remme Rainbow Room in December 2020; a room to address the special emergency needs of CPS children and families and gives out supplies to help families provide a safe home for children.

There is currently a diaper drive to stock the shelves going on until April 15. Residents can drop off diapers and wipes at Sam’s Club in San Marcos, Clinical Pathology Labs in Kyle and San Marcos or at Independence Hall in Kissing Tree.

The commissioners approved the Hays County Jail’s request to use funds from grant savings from a Coronavirus Grant from the Governor’s Office to purchase PPE supplies.

The commissioners also approved the submission of a $100,000 grant application to the St. David's Foundation's COVID-19 Recovery Fund for vaccine distribution and administration support.

The funding will be used to support personnel costs associated with vaccine distribution and administration support.

The commissioners also submitted a grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance for the Fiscal Year 2020 funding under the State Criminal Alien Assistance Program (SCAAP).

For this program, the Office of Justice Programs (OJP) of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) makes payments to eligible states and units of local government that incur certain types of costs due to incarceration of “undocumented criminal aliens” from July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019.