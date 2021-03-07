Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
County to open broad COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration list

Sun, 03/07/2021 - 5:00am

Hays County will soon start a new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration list for those who do not fall into the 1A or 1B category soon. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra shared the news in a press release alongside an update of another Circuit of the Americas (COTA) Vaccine Clinic this weekend where ...

