County reports 6 new cases, 77 recovered

Hays County reported six new COVID-19 lab-confirmed positive cases as of 4 p.m. Monday.

The county now has a total of 155 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of press time on Monday, with 77 being active cases.

Hays County has received 1,539 negative tests and has 11 pending tests. Seventy-seven county residents have recovered from the disease. Fifteen residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19, including five current hospitalizations.

The first and only COVID-19 fatality in Hays County was a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative, according to the local health department.

Kyle has had 66 total cases and 39 active cases. San Marcos has had 50 total cases and currently has 20 active cases. Buda has recorded 20 total cases and has six active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied six total cases and has four active cases. Wimberley has six total active cases, Driftwood has two active cases and Niederwald has one active case.

According to the county, only nine patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming ill, while 84 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Thirty-five residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty-nine patients are between 30-39 years old. Twenty-four people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-three residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Sixteen patients are 60-69 years old, eight are 70-79 years old, four are 80 and older, four are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.

Ninety-four females and 61 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.