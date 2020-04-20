County reports eight new COVID-19 cases

The Hays County Local Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 lab-confirmed positive cases Monday, bringing the total to 135 lab-confirmed cases, with 58 of those affected already recovered and out of quarantine and 76 current active cases.

Negative test results have been received for 732 persons — 25 more than yesterday. Currently, 18 tests are pending.

There has been one COVID-19 fatality in Hays County that was reported on April 13. The patient was a woman in her 80s who had been living in Buda with a relative, according to the local health department.

Fourteen residents have been hospitalized from COVID-19, including four current hospitalizations.

Kyle has had 56 total cases and 33 active cases. San Marcos has had 43 total cases and currently has 24 active cases. Buda has recorded 18 total cases and has seven active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had four total cases and has one active case. Dripping Springs has tallied five total cases and has three active cases. Wimberley has six total active cases. Driftwood has had two cases, with one still active. Niederwald has one active case.

According to the county, only 10 patients who tested positive for the illness had traveled before becoming ill, while 125 residents had no travel history before becoming symptomatic.

Thirty-three residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 fall in the 50-59-year-old age range. Thirty patients are between 30-39 years old. Twenty-one people with the disease are 40-49 years old. Twenty-one residents fall in the 20-29 year old age range. Fourteen patients are 60-69 years old, seven are 70-79 years old, four are 80 and older, three are between 10-19 years old and two are 9 years old or younger.

Eighty-three females and 52 males have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.