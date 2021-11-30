County secures funding for Wimberley Valley Trails Initiative

Hays County recently secured $971,000 in funding for the Wimberley Valley Trails Initiative, a multi-year vision aimed at improving connectivity in Wimberley and the surrounding areas.

The Wimberley Trail Initiative includes a system of hike and bike trails, a variety of transportation options, and other strategies to connect people with nature and link regional points of interest in the Wimberley community.

The nearly $1 million in funding comes from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-aside and Safe Routes program. The county-funded planning and design process included participation from the City of Wimberley, City of Woodcreek, Wimberley ISD, the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association, Parks and Recreation Departments, and local community members.

“The realization of this project is a testament to the valuable partnerships that come together to address the issues that make the biggest impact on our community. Pedestrian safety along [FM] 2325 has always been a concern,” Wimberley Place 3 City Councilmember Christine Byrne said. “Safely connecting our schools, Market Days, library and downtown will benefit our community for generations.”

The Wimberley Valley Initiative project includes construction of a 6-foot sidewalk along the west side of Carney Lane from Danforth Junior High to the south side of FM 2325 and extending east to Green Acres as an 8-foot sidewalk. The sidewalk will then cross to the north side of FM 2325 at the signal and connect to an existing sidewalk for access to the HEB Grocery store (a total of 0.84 miles of the 1.38 mile identified as Section B Wimberley High School to Wimberley Square). All new sidewalks will be handicap accessible.

“We received great support from our partners and community on this effort,” Hays County Precinct 3 Commissioner Lon Shell said. “We are all very excited to secure funding for the first piece of this project that will make it safer and easier to get around while enjoying the natural beauty of our unique area. Thank you to TxDOT and the Commission.”

From safety and accessibility to preserving natural habitats, the benefits of trails can be a source of community identity and pride. The county is presenting the Master Vision Plan to residents for discussion and adoption in early 2022.

Visit Wimberley Valley Trails' website at https://www.wimberleyvalleytrails.com to learn more about this project and to track the phases of construction.