County sees first presumptive COVID-19 case Sun, 03/15/2020 - 12:00am Hays County announced its first presumptive case of COVID-19 on Saturday. Hays County and the City of San Marcos will declare a state of disaster on Sunday following Saturday's announcement, officials said. "The declaration activates our emergency plan and will allow us to allocate resources and to utilize all disaster funding and