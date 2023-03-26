County, TxDOT celebrate FM 2001 realignment

The Texas Department of Transportation and officials from Hays County came together Thursday to cut the ribbon on the FM 2001 West Realignment project. This is the first of three projects to improve FM 2001 between I-35 and SH 21. The west project realigned FM 2001 along White Wing Trail from I-35 to just east of CR 118.“Prior to this project, FM 2001 was full of sharp turns.

The roadway was realigned, and the sharp curves straightened to get drivers where they need to go quicker and safer,” said TxDOT South Travis Area Engineer, William Semora. “This one-mile section of FM 2001 is now a fourlane divided highway with shoulders designed to keep up with the growth in the Buda area.”

As of 2023, Hays County is now the second fastest growing county in the nation.

“I’m really excited about this project,” said Hays County Precinct 2 Commissioner Michelle Cohen. “And I’m really excited about future growth on the east side and what we can do to accomplish wonderful things with our partners.”

Hunter Industries was the contractor on the $6 million project.

Attending were Hays County Commissioner Court Judge Ruben Becerra, Commissioner Michelle Cohen and Commissioner Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe.