County, TXST conservation research on docket

Hays County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on whether to modify the first task order as part of the Master Interlocal Agreement between Hays County and Texas State University for conservation research.

Task Order No. 1, or the Blanco “No Discharge” study was first approved on Nov. 17, 2020.

Protesting the application by the City of Blanco to discharge wastewater into the Blanco River is an important issue to all county residents downstream all the way from Wimberley to San Marcos, according to Commissioner Lon Shell. This project serves as a way to find alternatives to meet the City of Blanco’s need and protect the groundwater.

Since its approval, the county and the university have decided to advertise and formally procure the work. The modifications to the task order are to remove reference to a specific firm and to extend the timeline for the work to be completed by April 30, 2021.

In other business, the commissioner will vote on whether to execute a supplemental work authorization (SWA) for Binkley & Barfield, Inc Utility Coordination Services on the Old Bastrop project as part of the 2016 Road Bond Program.

The SWA proposes to add $28K to the authorized amount of $58K and it will not affect the previously approved contract compensation cap of $150K. The SWA will allow for the increase in the number of utilities in conflict from four to nine as well as increase the number of utility coordination meetings from 10 to 20.

The commissioners will also consider the renewal of an Interlocal application with the Texas Department of State Health Services for the Immunization/Locals Program in the amount of $192K.

The contract with DSHS is to support the Immunization Program for the Hays County Health Department. If approved, the funds will be utilized to provide support toward the salary and fringe benefits of the staff involved in this program.

The commissioners will also amend various departmental operating, special revenue and capital project budgets in preparation for the county's year-end process.

The commissioners court meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the Hays County Historic Courthouse — 111 E. San Antonio St. Those wishing to speak during public comment can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk.