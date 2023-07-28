Court approves new district clerk’s office position in effort to alleviate restitution payment issues

Hays County Commissioners unanimously approved a new position for the district clerk's office, due in part to the office needing to meet reconciliation duties in a timely fashion.

The Financial Specialist III position which was added is designed to take on responsibilities associated with bookkeeping duties related to courts, registry and trust accounts, and will maintain financial records, reconciliations and reporting requirements for the office.

The fiscal impact of adding this position will be $74,324 annually, impacting the FY 2023 budget by $16,127.

Hays County Commissioner Precinct-3 Lon Shell said it is fairly uncommon to add a new position this close to a new budget period.

Hays County Human Resources Director Shari Miller spoke to the agenda item first on behalf of the Hays County District Clerk Avrey Anderson who was unable to attend the beginning part of the meeting, but who did arrive after the court had voted and later spoke to the issue.

“Just for the record, I am showing up, and another thing is, that I don’t think at any time, at any point this year, anyone or any of these court sessions has made it to miscellaneous items within an hour of the court being in session,” Anderson said.

He told the court that his office needs the position because it will eliminate restitution payment issues.

Smith said he was offended by Anderson’s attitude, saying that he thinks it is important that everyone be present when requesting the spending of taxpayer dollars.

“If you want to make a comment, I would suggest you do so in a very direct manner. You can address my comments,” Smith said. The reason that we’re having to ask for this position is because of a failure of your office.”

Smith added he has had constituents come to his office for the last month requesting the restitution they were rewarded in their court cases.

“They haven’t been paid for half a year because of failures in your office.

When this court attempts to solve your problems for you, I suggest you take it seriously.” Smith said. Prior to that interchange, Miller informed the court of some of the history behind the request. She said the clerk responsible for the duties described for the new position, previously held a Bookkeeper I position status, similar to that of the county clerk.

“Many years ago, the previous district clerk, Ms. Crumley, eliminated that position as the duties were … absorbed by one of the chief deputies at the time and apparently have been performed, even to current, by that position,” Miller said.

Miller said had a hand in determining the level of this new position, including salary, overtime and other benefits.

“We’ve graded this position at the same level as the county clerk’s Financial Specialist III,” Miller said. “We recently rearranged the grades.”

Hays County Auditor Marisol Villareal-Alonzo said that she recently spoke with Anderson and recommended that his office be the home of the person who will be hired for this new position.

“Going through the reconciliations of the restitution checks that we were able to issue out, we did speak to him and tell him it probably would be the best recommendation for him, to go ahead and come to court and request a financial specialist position to assist with all the reconciliation duties,” Villareal-Alonzo said.

Shell said that the budget cycle is two months away, and it would be good practice to just include new positions in the budget discussion.

However, he said he would be willing to consider it that day, due to the recommendation by Villareal-Alonzo.

Hays County Commissioner Precinct-3 Smith said he would support the item, but found Anderson’s absence concerning.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had anyone request a position and not come to court and offer the justification for it,” Smith said. He added he thinks they need to have a longer conversation with the clerk as to what the expectation would be, and, much like Shell, he said he was supporting the item at the recommendation of the auditor.

Villareal-Alonzo said her office was recommending the additional of a financial specialist, whether the court decided that should be a new position or conversion of a current position.

“We just know they needed someone with financial background handling the reconciliations because they have fallen behind,” Villareal-Alonzo said.