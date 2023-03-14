Court to hear update on salary structures

The Hays County Commissioners Court moves forward in long effort to clarify, classify and determine new salary structures during its regular meeting today.

The court is set to hear a presentation on its Classification and Compensation Study Report by Management Advisory Group International. This report is expected to include recommendations for the county to consider for current employees and future hires.

Also on the agenda, the court will take possible action authorizing Judge Ruben Becerra to execute a social service funding agreement between the county and the San Marcos Texas Community Radio Association, KZSM, with respect to providing $50,000 in recovery assistance made necessary due to the direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19. The agenda states that these grant funds must be used as working capital, for the station to “mitigate and recover from the extraordinary expenses and revenue loss resulting from shutdowns.” The funds are also meant to provide that the county has a functional emergency response radio system for San Marcos emergency response working with the current and future facilities of KZSM.

Also set to go before the court, is an issue in connection to the growing problem faced by municipalities and government agencies to forestall and combat threats posed by cyber crime. Today, the court is positioned to authorize the enrollment of and mandate the requirement that all Hays County employees and elected officials with access to a local government computer system or database complete a cybersecurity training program.

This program is certified by the Texas Department of Information Resources. The court is seeking to make this an annual requirement for staff and those with access to county information. Under Texas Government Code § 2054.5191, that became effective in June 2019, “all local government employees and elected officials who have access to a local government computer system or database must complete a cybersecurity training program” of this kind and the program must be certified by DIR. Once approved, county officials and staff will have until July 30, 2023, to complete annual training. The agenda states that the county’s human resources staff will be in charge of coordinating communication for training and compliance standards.

Next the court will discuss and take possible action on work completed earlier to implement a 10% pay increase for certain employees in Grades 106 to 113 who are not bound by the county’s Collective Bargaining Agreement. This was approved by the court on Jan. 31. The agenda states that additional information will be provided during the meeting.

Approving the use of Sheriff Drug Forfeiture Funds is before the court today. These funds will allow members of the sheriff’s office to attend the National Police Week from May 11-16 in Washington, D.C., Attending this event also allows members of the office to participate as the name of the late Hays County Detective Dustin Speckels will be added to the Police Memorial Wall. His family will be in attendance for the ceremony which will be acknowledged on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. The expense funds request will not exceed $12,000.

The court will also consider the cancelation of meetings set for July 18, Aug. 29, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 17, 31, Nov.14, 28 and Dec. 12.