Court proclaims October Breast Cancer Awareness Month

According to the Center for Disease Control website, in the United States each year, approximately 240,000 women and 2,100 men are diagnosed with breast cancer, and approximately 42,000 women and 500 men die from it. In light of these frightening statistics and the need for greater awareness and screening, the Hays County Commissioners Court recognized October 2023 as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Hays County Local Health Department Manager Matthew Gonzales said that together we can make a meaningful impact on our community by contributing to early detection.

“One of the organizations who has been a big advocate for early detection—who's been a big resource for the community to gain access to those mammograms is Community Action,” Gonzales said.

Community Action, Inc. Breast Cancer Project Outreach Manager David Wiley said the Breast Cancer Project Coordinator Lydia Perez was just recognized as an “Extraordinary Woman” by the Austin American Statesman for the work that she has been doing. He said the Breast Cancer Awareness Program has been operating since 2004.

“Seventy-five percent of the breast cancer work that we do is in Hays County,” Wiley said. “Since March 1, we have screened a little over 250 … uninsured women with free mammograms … We have not turned away a single woman.” He added that the Addressing Cancer Together program, which works closely with the Community Action, Inc. Breast Cancer Program, will pay for second screening for a concerning result and treatment, if needed.

“Having affordable access to screenings and early detection for all women is an essential component in the fight against breast cancer,” the proclamation stated. “Researchers, scientists and numerous non-profit organizations are dedicated to discovering a cure for breast cancer. During the month of October we acknowledge the extraordinary commitment and effort invested in this cause.'

The court recently approved American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used for United Way to cover breast cancer screening and treatment for those at or below the poverty level or those that are uninsured.

“Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed form of cancer for the population in the United States,” the proclamation stated. “Knowing what may contribute to breast cancer symptoms, diagnosis and treatment are important parts of its prevention.”

The proclamation stated that mammography is the best way to diagnose breast cancer before symptoms occur.

“Early detection and improved treatment are believed to have significantly reduced the number of deaths caused by breast cancer,” the proclamation stated. “The number of mammograms for breast cancer screening decreased as a result of COVID-19.”

Hays County Commissioner Precinct-2 Michelle Cohen was wearing her pink ribbon to support breast cancer survivors and awareness.

“I just want to list a couple of barriers to why women may not get them [mammograms],” Cohen said. “Lack of insurance, lack of income, lack of access to local care, lack of primary healthcare providers, lack of awareness of breast cancer risk and insurance companies refusing to pay for those kinds of services. So, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in regard to care and educating women and making it available for them … I’m sure that everyone has been impacted in some way by breast cancer.”

For more information on this program go to communityaction.com/ breastandcervicalcanceroutreach.