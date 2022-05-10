Court receives presentation on vocational rehabilitation

The Hays County Commissioners received a presentation about Vocational Rehabilitation Services from Giovanne Turincio, Community Outreach & Awareness Specialist at Texas Workforce Commission Vocational Rehabilitation during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Vocational rehabilitation is here to help individuals continue working for as long as they want to work,” Turincio said.

The division under Texas Workforce Solutions serves individuals of every age that want to work in the state of Texas.

“I just want to say thank you for coming and sharing,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe said. I knew that there were programs out there but, to this extent you know, and for us to have this information to share with others that may need this assistance is wonderful.”

According to Turincio, a call center is available for individuals to speak to someone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and an online portal

“We are a state agency so there is a process for eligibility and we do a lot of assessment and planning to try and determine what that person’s goal is,” Turincio said. “We don’t pigeonhole them into what we think would be a good goal for them, we find out what their interests are and what it is they want to do. Or sometimes if they’re still working it’s a matter of helping them be able to keep their job, or sometimes if they’re working but they’re not able to advance in their job, we help them with education and training so that they can advance in their job.”

During the meeting, the court also recognizes economic development by adopting a proclamation that declares May 9-13, 2022 as Economic Development Week.

“Economic development is super important as far as bringing new jobs, bringing new businesses here, so I really appreciate y’all making this week special for us,” said Colin Sherman with the Great San Marcos Partnership.

The GSMP is currently running a social media campaign to highlight the best within the Hays County community.

The commissioners went on to approve the Local Health Department to purchase an additional ​​Apple MacBook Air using DSHS grant funds for the Public Health Essay Competition. A winner will be chosen from each high school in Hays County.

The court went on to approve the interlocal agreement between Hays County and the City of San Marcos regarding access to the Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management Systems (RMS) at the Combined Emergency Communications Center (CECC).

Following that, the court also approved amending and reinstating the interlocal agreement between Hays County, the City of Kyle, the City of Buda and Texas State University for operations and maintenance of the CECC.

“This will now allow for all of the agencies in Hays County to be on the same Computer Aided Dispatch system so it’s been a goal that we’ve been working on,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Lon Shell said.

There was no Emergency Rental Assistance Program update during the meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.