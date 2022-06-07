Court recognizes month-long Juneteenth celebration

The Hays County Commissioners Court adopted a proclamation declaring June 2022 as a month-long celebration of Juneteenth in Hays County.

Included in the proclamation were several dates for various Juneteenth events and celebrations around the county including:

Saturday, June 11

City of Kyle Juneteenth Celebration: Mary Kyle Hartson Park, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, June 17

2022 Juneteenth Charity BBQ Cook Off: Plaza Park on the River, 1-9 p.m.

Rose Brooks’ Juneteenth Scholarship Cake Auction: San Marcos Activity Center, 6-8 p.m.

Dialogue for Peace and Progress 2022 - Celebrating Juneteenth: Kyle City Hall, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

Juneteenth Unity Walk: Line-up starting at the intersection of LBJ & MLK, 9 a.m.

2022 Juneteenth Charity BBQ Cook Off: Plaza Park on the River, 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration: Buda Amphitheater & City Park, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Juneteenth Weekend Saturday Celebration: The Calaboose African American History Museum, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

“Fathers, Family, and Freedom” Juneteenth Celebration: Dunbar Recreation Center, 2-7 p.m.

Monday, June 20

Dunbar Heritage Association Juneteenth Race: Dunbar Park (Corner of MLK & Endicott), 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Representatives from various county and city organizations were present to speak of the events and encourage the community to join and celebrate.

“It is truly going to be a countywide celebration and a full weekend of activities that we hope everyone in the county will turn out for every event for each day of the weekend, from Friday going all the way into Monday,” said Pastor Jonafa Banburry, Secretary of the Dunbar Heritage Association.

During the meeting, the commissioners also recognized the winners of the Hays County Historical Commission 2022 Juneteenth Essay Contest.

Middle and high school students submitted essays that expressed their perspective of the 2022 essay theme: Why is the Celebration of Juneteenth Important in the History of Texas?

Vanessa Westbrook, Chair of the African American Heritage Committee of the Hays County Historical Commission presented the winners, Stephanie Murray of Hays High School and Nevaeh Veals of Chapa Middle School.

The commissioners also declared June 7, 2022 as Lehman High School Lady Lobos State Champions Day in Hays County.

The court recognized the Powerlifting Individual State Champions and the team’s Class 5A State Championship that the team received in May.

This is the team’s second straight championship in powerlifting and third state championship overall. The 10 -members team is coached by Fred Rodriguez.

“We have a hard working team, we have two amazing coaches and we are supported by our district and our Athletic Director Lance Moffett is also here to accept this award from all of you guys,” Lehman High School Principal Karen Zuniga said.

For the complete meeting and agenda, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/